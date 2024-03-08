Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.