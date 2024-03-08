Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.4 %

HAS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,724. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

