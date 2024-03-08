iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,408. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

