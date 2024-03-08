Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

