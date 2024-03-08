Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,407. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

