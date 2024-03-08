Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.30. 29,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,063. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.