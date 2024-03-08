Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 7,628 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.56% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,800. The company has a market capitalization of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.