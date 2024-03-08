Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 263,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 33,849 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.23. 534,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,977. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.