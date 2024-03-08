Holderness Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 2,893 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

