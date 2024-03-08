Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.