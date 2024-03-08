Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $108.51 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

