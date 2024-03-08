Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Morningstar worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $311.07 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.02 and a 200 day moving average of $263.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,322 shares of company stock worth $25,496,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.