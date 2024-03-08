Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC opened at $180.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

