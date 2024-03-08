Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 937 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

