FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $467.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.50 and a 200-day moving average of $451.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

