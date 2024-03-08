Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

