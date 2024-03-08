Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.