Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $760.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $466.80 and a one year high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

