Royal Bank of Canada Buys 82,283 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $234,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

