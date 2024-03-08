Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,639 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $315,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $546.32 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.64. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

