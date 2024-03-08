Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

