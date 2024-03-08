Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,204.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

