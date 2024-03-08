9,372 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

