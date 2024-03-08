Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $569,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

LYB stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

