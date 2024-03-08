4,316 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

