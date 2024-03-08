Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 711,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

