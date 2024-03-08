Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $788,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,168,000 after buying an additional 77,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,557,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.