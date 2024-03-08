GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.47 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,614 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $84.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

