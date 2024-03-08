IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,663 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of IDACORP worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. American Trust grew its position in IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 726,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDA opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.