Royal Bank of Canada Has $298.22 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $298,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $277,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.50 and a 12 month high of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

