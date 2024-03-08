GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

