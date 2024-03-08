GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,112 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CVB Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CVB Financial by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CVB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

