113,136 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $901,360.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $972.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

