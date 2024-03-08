Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.80 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

