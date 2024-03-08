GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 504.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

EWT stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

