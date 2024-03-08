Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

BLX stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

