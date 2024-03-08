WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,799 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.