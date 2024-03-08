Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Raised by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $23.46 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

