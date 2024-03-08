WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 229,514.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at $928,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000.

JULW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

