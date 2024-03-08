WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJR stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

