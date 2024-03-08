WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $280.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

