WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

