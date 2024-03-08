WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,824 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,500.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,450.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,445.23. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.