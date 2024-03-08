WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $481,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $113.47.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

