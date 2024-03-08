26,564 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.