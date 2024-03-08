Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $302.42 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.