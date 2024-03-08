SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $199.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $200.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

