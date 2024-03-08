Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

