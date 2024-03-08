Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

