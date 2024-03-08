Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

